T&T EYES NON PERMANENT UN SECURITY COUNCIL SEAT

This country's representative has been elected to be the next President of the United Nations General Assembly.
The UN's local office announced that the election took place today and congratulated the new UNGA President, Dennis Francis.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also congratulated the entire team responsible for what he called a "signal honour."
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne sought to find out from the Prime Minister if this also means that Trinidad and Tobago will now seek to be a non-permanent member on the UN Security Council.