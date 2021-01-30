Trinidad and Tobago is considering acquiring the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is now being hailed as a potential game changer in dealing with COVID -19 . Measures are also being put in place to ensure that persons with non-communicable diseases are among the first to be vaccinated. Rynessa Cutting has the details from the Ministry of Health's press conference.
T&T Considering Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Rynessa Cutting
