Trinidad and Tobago is considering acquiring the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is now being hailed as a potential game changer in dealing with COVID -19 . Measures are also being put in place to ensure that persons with non-communicable diseases are among the first to be vaccinated. Rynessa Cutting has the details from the Ministry of Health's press conference.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fix Tobago Legislative Issues First Says PDP

Fix Tobago Legislative Issues First Says PDP

The PDP is not afraid of fresh elections but there is the need to fix the law first, otherwise Tobago runs the risk of repeating the 6-6 tie without a clear, legal mechanism to treat with it.

MOH Appeals To Employers

MOH Appeals To Employers

The Ministry of Health is appealing to employers to accommodate employees who report any flu symptom, bearing in mind that it could be COVID-19.

Market Prices In January 2021

Market Prices In January 2021

2021 has met most people with much anxiety from those who have fallen ill with the Covid-19 virus, to those who have lost their jobs, and others facing substantially reduced incomes.

Soca Warriors v.s USA Preview

Soca Warriors v.s USA Preview

Well the time for preparation is over as Coach Terry Fenwick will lead the National football team in their first outing for 2021 tomorrow.