In usual fashion, the start to what is now the country's 61st year of Independence, was celebrated through a spectacular parade at the Queens Park Savannah.
Reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Immanuel Nunez have the highlights.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is expressing grave concern over evidence which suggests that guns are now being manufactured in this country.
Addressing an Independence Day gathering at the Police Admin Building, Dr. Rowley expressed hope that the police would win the war on crime.
Meanwhile... in her 'Toast to the Nation' at the National ACADEMY for the Performing Arts, President Christine Kangaloo re-emphasised that T&T is a resilient nation... and has reached milestones to be proud of.
