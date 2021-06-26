T&T Borders To Reopen Saturday July 17th

Trinidad and Tobago's borders will re-open on Saturday July 17th. All citizens, regardless of vaccination status, will be allowed to return home, but unvaccinated persons will face some added restrictions, and expense. However, unvaccinated non-nationals will NOT be allowed entry into T&T, under any circumstance.

Trinidad and Tobago's borders will re-open on Saturday July 17th. All citizens, regardless of vaccination status, will be allowed to return home, but unvaccinated persons will face some added restrictions, and expense. However, unvaccinated non-nationals will NOT be allowed entry into T&T, under any circumstance. 

An elderly man has died after reportedly waiting for close to two hours for medical care at the Scarborough General Hospital. 

After his office was firebombed a UNC Councillor is left asking WHY.