T&T BEAT SURINAME

Trinidad and Tobago Under 14 footballers continued their winning ways yesterday in the Caribbean Football Union Under 14 Challenge Series. However, they had to work harder to come away with a 3-0 against Suriname.

Tonight's Busi Buddy is 8-year-old Danae White, of Signal Hill Tobago. Danae is a student of the Signal Hill Government Primary School.