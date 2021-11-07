T&T And The Future Of Hydocarbons

Fresh from the COP26 climate conference in the UK, Prime Minister Rowley remains firm that Trinidad and Tobago stays in the oil and gas business.
Convinced the gas is clean energy, he posits that it cannot be compared to other serious hydrocarbon pollutants.
He acknowledges there is a conversation to move countries in the direction of reducing their carbon footprint by turning away from hydrocarbons and focusing more on renewable energy.. but believes the exploration and production of gas should not be demonized and pushed into a category with other serious hydrocarbon elements.