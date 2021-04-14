SWRHA: No Evidence Blood Clot Linked To Vaccine

The South-West Regional Health Authority is categorising as misleading and inaccurate, reports which suggest that there is any correlation between the administration of the Astrazeneca COVID vaccine, and one of its patients developing blood clots. RHA and Ministry of Health officials gave an update on the matter today.
