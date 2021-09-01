One opposition Senator is accusing the South West Regional Health Authority of cancelling a community vaccination drive that was being organised in Gulf View, San Fernando for this Friday.

According to Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, Johnson and Johnson jabs along with Pfizer were expected to be administered to over 170 persons who already had confirmed appointments.

She told our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that after weeks of intense planning, the SWRHA called on Tuesday informing them it now has to be cancelled, as there is a new rollout plan for this community.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Freedom March

Freedom March

Freedom Day March takes place but only for union leaders as supporters have been urged to ch…

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Two minors among four shot in north Trinidad and over 30 foreign nationals detained for ille…