One opposition Senator is accusing the South West Regional Health Authority of cancelling a community vaccination drive that was being organised in Gulf View, San Fernando for this Friday.
According to Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, Johnson and Johnson jabs along with Pfizer were expected to be administered to over 170 persons who already had confirmed appointments.
She told our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that after weeks of intense planning, the SWRHA called on Tuesday informing them it now has to be cancelled, as there is a new rollout plan for this community.