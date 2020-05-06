Sanitation workers have raised concerns over what they describe as poor working conditions and meagre salaries but tonight the chief executive officer at SWMCOL says they did not tell the whole story and he is ready to clear the air. Nicole Romany has more on this story.

TTPS SOUTH GIVES TO THE NEEDY

Officers from across Area-East of the southern division police service came together and sponsored 50 charity hampers for needy families in their communities.