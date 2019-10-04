SWMCOL workers are protesting for the second day in a row, over the retrenchment of 21 contract employees in the recycling unit. The Industrial General and Sanitation Workers Union accuses SWMCOL of unfair treatment. However, the company maintains, workers were well aware of the terms of their employment. Alicia Boucher has further details.

Electronic Reforms To Streamline Business & Trade

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon announced that soon electronic access to government services and payments would soon be available, allowing for ease of business and trade both domestically and internationally.