SWMCOL workers are protesting for the second day in a row, over the retrenchment of 21 contract employees in the recycling unit. The Industrial General and Sanitation Workers Union accuses SWMCOL of unfair treatment. However, the company maintains, workers were well aware of the terms of their employment. Alicia Boucher has further details.
SWMCOL Protest Day 2
Alicia Boucher
