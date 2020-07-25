Five years... that's the time the Solid Waste Management Company Limited plans to have an engineered landfill up and running. But is it a realistic timeframe and what are the challenges? Alicia Boucher spoke to the CEO of SWMCOL and files this report.
SWMCOL On Engineered Landfill
Alicia Boucher
