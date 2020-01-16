One of three teenaged suspects in the kidnapping of two doctors on Tuesday night has died.
The 19 year old who was from Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando, succumbed to accident related injuries at hospital on Thursday morning.
The other two suspects, ages 17 and 18 years old have been treated and discharged from hospital and taken into police custody.
Today investigations into the robbery, kidnapping and homicide of 38 year old Dr Rudradeva Sharma continued.
Police reports indicate Dr Sharma and colleague Dr Prem Naidoo were both kidnapped at gunpoint while at Rushworth street extension around midnight on Tuesday.
It is believed four men accosted the doctors at that location, before bundling them into the truck of Dr Sharma's Honda CR-V.
Driving north on the Solomon Hochoy Highway the vehicle veered off the road, flipping and crashing in the vicinity of Macaulay.
Police responded to the accident and took the two doctors and three suspects to hospital. Another suspect is believed to have escaped following the accident.
Dr Sharma died at the scene from accident related injuries, while Dr Naidoo was treated and discharged from hospital yesterday.