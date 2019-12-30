Terrence Cordner of Speyside Tobago appeared before a Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with larceny. He was held by officers of the Tourism Oriented Police, after items from two cruise ship passengers were stolen at Rockly Bay beach. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Suspect Appears In Court
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Terrence Cordner of Speyside Tobago appeared before a Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with larceny.
After Bethel United drew their game with home side Matura Re-United, the members representing Bethel were disgruntled since they were unhappy with the refereeing.
It's Monday 30th December. We took your calls in an open forum and discussed a variety of to…
Prisons FC are the Terminix Super League Champions. They won the title after Matura Reunited held second placed Bethel United to a two all draw. Here's the action from Matura Grounds.
Road safety advocacy group, Arrive Alive, is voicing concern over the recent decriminalisation of marijuana.
To see a change, the family unit must be fixed; that's according to Archbishop Jason Gordon who is celebrating his second year as head of the Port of Spain Roman Catholic archdiodese.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Contractor home firebombed
- Hero Dad Dies
- Arrive Alive Concerned About Marijuana
- Morning Edition 30th December, 2019
- PCA to investigate killing of alleged cop killer
- 4 Trinis make 2020 Queen's honours list
- Archbishop Gordon: Fix The Family
- Prisons Win Super League
- Two Children On Possession Of Cannabis Released
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 20th December 2019