Terrence Cordner of Speyside Tobago appeared before a Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with larceny. He was held by officers of the Tourism Oriented Police, after items from two cruise ship passengers were stolen at Rockly Bay beach. More from Elizabeth Williams.

Suspect Appears In Court

Super League Reactions

After Bethel United drew their game with home side Matura Re-United, the members representing Bethel were disgruntled since they were unhappy with the refereeing.

Prisons Win Super League

Prisons FC are the Terminix Super League Champions. They won the title after Matura Reunited held second placed Bethel United to a two all draw. Here's the action from Matura Grounds.

Archbishop Gordon: Fix The Family

To see a change, the family unit must be fixed; that's according to Archbishop Jason Gordon who is celebrating his second year as head of the Port of Spain Roman Catholic archdiodese.