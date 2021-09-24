The severe blow the tourism sector took, the agricultural sector, and surviving the covid19 pandemic, were just some of the areas THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis focused on, on delivering his Republic day message, to the people of Tobago. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Surviving Covid
Elizabeth Williams
