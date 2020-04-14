Random testing for COVID-19 began today across a number of public health facilities, but it will be some time before the results of that exercise can be known. In the meantime, health authorities continue to manage the known cases... but they're still trying to ascertain how three persons who had tested negative for the virus in quarantine, turned up positive weeks later. Rynessa Cutting has this report from the Ministry of Health's news conference.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Political Scientist Weighs In On Race Card

Political Scientist Weighs In On Race Card

Politics versus social responsibility? The question has arisen based on a scenario which is playing itself out in public, as the race card continues to be flashed over government's handling of COVID-19 and T&T citizens trapped in Barbados.

PAHO; Together We Can Beat This

PAHO; Together We Can Beat This

Director of the Pan American Health Organization Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, says social distancing is the main tool in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Call

House Call

As we continue our focus on COVID-19, Dr Skyler Lewis gives us some tips on the use of Mask in our House Call segment.