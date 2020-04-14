Random testing for COVID-19 began today across a number of public health facilities, but it will be some time before the results of that exercise can be known. In the meantime, health authorities continue to manage the known cases... but they're still trying to ascertain how three persons who had tested negative for the virus in quarantine, turned up positive weeks later. Rynessa Cutting has this report from the Ministry of Health's news conference.
Rynessa Cutting
