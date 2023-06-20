There was a clash between supporters of the PDP leader Watson Duke and supporters of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in Roxborough, as PDP leader Watson Duke held a Labour Day march on Monday. Cameraman Derrick Hamlet and reporter Elizabeth Williams were there and have this report.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police for intelligence and investigations Curt Simon has confirmed to TV6 News that some persons have already been interviewed in connection with the controversial audio recording circulated back in May and confirmed to be authentic by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.