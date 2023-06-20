There was a clash between supporters of the PDP leader Watson Duke and supporters of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in Roxborough, as PDP leader Watson Duke held a Labour Day march on Monday. Cameraman Derrick Hamlet and reporter Elizabeth Williams were there and have this report.
SUPPORTERS CLASH IN ROXBOROUGH
Elizabeth Williams
