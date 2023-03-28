Scores of people gathered outside the Richmond Street office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday, to deliver two letters in support of DPP Roger Gaspard. Two groups, 'The Concerned Citizen's and 'The Push Back Movement' , comprised the majority of the supporters who described a meeting with the DPP today as fruitful and have already committed to a follow-up meeting. Achsah Gulston and Brandon Benoit were on the scene. Here's that story.

SUPPORT FOR THE DDP

