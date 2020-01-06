Prices at Supermarkets across the country are expected to go up on a number of items. It's as a result of suppliers indicating increases on their end. The Supermarket Association says, it would be done in a way not to place a sudden burden on consumers. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
Supermarkets Warn Of Price Increases
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prices at Supermarkets across the country are expected to go up on a number of items. It's as a result of suppliers indicating increases on their end.
This year's Carnival season is seeing a return of the old calypso hits song in a new way and the return of the old way of judging the calypso monarch.
A hitch free start of the new school term, that has been the consensus of education officials as the nation's students hit schools for the first time in 2020.
Imagine trying to contact your relatives via telephone without success, and upon paying a visit, discovering that their lives had been snuffed out by a person or persons unknown.
Coach of the National Football Team Terry Fenwick says Trinidad and Tobago needs to get abreast with the times and abandon the old ways of playing football.