The Supermarkets association required to operate as essential businesses are upping the ante when it comes to staving off infections. The association has written to Health Officials informing them of decisions including asking employees to double mask.

Rush For COVID Testing

The rise in cases has seen a resultant spike in the numbers of persons seeking testing in fact long lines of vehicles were seen along the roadway outside two private facilities over the past 24 hours as T&T recorded its highest number of daily COVID deaths on Thursday.