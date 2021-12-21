The Supermarkets Association says despite the covid infection numbers continuing to spike, people are still shopping in large groups. President Rajiv Diptee tells TV6 it seems to be the culture of Trinidad and Tobago to physically be at the stores, even in the face of the pandemic. Nicole M Romany has the story.
Supermarkets Assoc: Still Too Many People Shopping
- Nicole M Romany
