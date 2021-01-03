The Supermarket Association is warning - there are challenges ahead. Association President Rajiv Diptee tells TV6, 2021 could bring some hardships concerning the procurement and supply of food goods, if an urgent intervention is not made. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Supermarket Association: Challenges Ahead
Rynessa Cutting
