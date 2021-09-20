Super League Head Speaks Sep 20, 2021 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a 6 and half hour meeting, Lee Davis emerged as the new head of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League... Now the Police FC boss says he is ready to build on the work of his predecessors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Energy Matters: bpTT's Matapal Project Achieves First Gas BpTT has announced a major milestone in its exploration activities with its Matapal project … World Acclaimed Epidemiologist Talks To TV6 Dr. Eric Feigl Ding is an epidemiologist, health economist and a Harvard-trained. In January… President Responds To Watson The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke, wrote to Prime Minister Dr. Ke… No Strike But 24 Hrs Of Prayer On Oct 1st Says TTRNA The Health Minister says the Health Ministry is not ignoring the concerns of nurses on short… Super League Head Speaks After a 6 and half hour meeting, Lee Davis emerged as the new head of the Trinidad and Tobag… Baby Killed During Cutlass Attack A 15 month old baby girl was chopped to death on Sunday night during a domestic incident. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesMinister Ayana Webster-Roy Breaks Her SilenceWorld Acclaimed Epidemiologist Talks To TV6No Pay For Lake Asphalt WorkersPresident Responds To WatsonSenate Passes Revenue Authority BillBeyond The Tape : Monday 20th September 2021No Strike But 24 Hrs Of Prayer On Oct 1st Says TTRNAMP David Lee: Claxton Bay Double Murder StrangeGriffith Takes on the PSCBaby Killed During Cutlass Attack