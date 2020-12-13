Making Christmas a bit more cheerful amidst Covid-19. That's the goal of Sunshine Snacks... which hosted its first caravan, bringing smiles to communities along the East-West corridor. And Children's homes were the highlight of the initiative. Cameraman Immanuel Nunez and reporter Alicia Boucher captured the event.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cop, Soldiers, Arrested At Zess

Cop, Soldiers, Arrested At Zess

Members of the protective services were among a few dozen people held at a zesser party in the early hours of this morning. The 40-plus persons are to appear before a magistrate.

Tobago Hotels Reopen

Tobago Hotels Reopen

With the relaxation of some public health regulations, Tobago hotels, guesthouses and other tourism stakeholders are reopening.