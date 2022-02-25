Residents of Sunset Beach Road in Fanny Village Point Fortin are calling on the government to complete the shoreline stabilization work in their community.
They tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that they were informed that the project is being stopped short of the initial projection, leaving many homes at direct risk of coastal erosion.
They say rough sea conditions have made their situation even more urgent in recent months, which is why they're pleading with the Ministry of Works to act immediately.