We are now just two days away from the festival of lights, Divali. As Hindus prepare for Sundar Ratri that is the “beautiful night,” spiritual offerings are being readied, and, of course, there'll be food, a lot of food. Team 6's Seigonie Mohammed, Urvashi Tiwarie-Roopnarine, J'von Pollonais and Joshua Seemungal paid a visit to Juman's, in Curepe, to learn the art of roti making. This is Sundar Ratri.

