The Johnson and Johnson vaccines are here. If you're wondering what type of vaccine it is, or how effective it is against COVID-19, including different strains, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram has given a summary on the information. Alicia Boucher has the details.
SUMMARY ON J&J VACCINE
Alicia Boucher
