Residents of Suchit Trace, Penal say debris under the newly constructed bridge spanning the Oropouche River is causing perennial flooding in the area.
One resident says the debris has been there for years and blocks the flow of the Oropouche River. Suchit Trace is one of the areas which experienced major flooding several times in 2019.
The residents are also claiming that the new channel for the Oropouche River which was completed in 1963 has not been dredged.
Maharaj is making another appeal to those in authority to remove the debris before the heavy rainfall returns.