The organisers of Style Week 2019 are claiming that the swimsuit breach which happened at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday was done on purpose, and The Head of the Anglican Church is now strongly condemning the fashion show. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Agricultural Society Report

The president of the Agricultural Society says she has only today received a copy of a report from the Central Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

Combating Illiteracy Part 1

Literacy remains at an alarming low level in T&T, with underperforming students, especially males, continuously left behind. 