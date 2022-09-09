Parents and students of the Claxton Bay Junior Anglican School protested this morning over a lack of transportation since the new school term began.

After the school was deemed unfit to occupy in 2019, the students were temporarily relocated to the Marabella South Secondary compound, pending the old building’s reconstruction.

As a result, the students have been shuttled from Claxton bay to Marabella in the past.

But they told reporter Cindy Raghuabr-Teekersingh on Thursday, despite waiting every morning this week, transportation has failed to turn up prompting today’s demonstration.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NAPS READY FOR SSFL OPENER

NAPS READY FOR SSFL OPENER

What a way to kick start the Secondary Schools Football League with a clash of the Southern giants Naparima and Presentation San Fernando. They'll be facing each other in the Tiger Tanks Cup.

28TH ANNUAL MEDICAL RESEARCH CONFERENCE

28TH ANNUAL MEDICAL RESEARCH CONFERENCE

The Medical Association is trying to regain lost ground in dealing with health issues which it had to put on the back burner as the world grappled with the COVID pandemic

DRIVERS GET TICKETS

DRIVERS GET TICKETS

Transport Commissioner, Clive Clarke, has told TV6 News, all efforts would be made to ensure drivers throughout the country, obey the law. This as several licensing officers, along with police officers are in Tobago, conducting spot checks on motorists.

BACCHUS GOES TO ESTONIA FOR DIGITAL ID HELP

BACCHUS GOES TO ESTONIA FOR DIGITAL ID HELP

Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus says the country is on the brink of piloting the unique identifiers for individuals. A unique identifier in its simplest terms is a combination of letters... numbers, and symbols used to identify each individual.

POLICE NOTE UPTICK IN YOUTH DISORDER

POLICE NOTE UPTICK IN YOUTH DISORDER

As police note an uptick in youth misconduct, they are encouraging more involvement in police youth clubs.

The Eastern Division reports a decline in crime and detection and is promoting Sangre Grande as the place to shop for the upcoming Christmas season.