Parents and students of the Claxton Bay Junior Anglican School protested this morning over a lack of transportation since the new school term began.
After the school was deemed unfit to occupy in 2019, the students were temporarily relocated to the Marabella South Secondary compound, pending the old building’s reconstruction.
As a result, the students have been shuttled from Claxton bay to Marabella in the past.
But they told reporter Cindy Raghuabr-Teekersingh on Thursday, despite waiting every morning this week, transportation has failed to turn up prompting today’s demonstration.