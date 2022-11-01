STUDENTS RETURN PURSE

If you found over Five Thousand dollars in cash, what would you do? Would you return it? Well 16-year-old student of Signal Hill Secondary School Anthonio Hackett and 14-year-old Jayvorn Horsford of Bishop's High School Tobago, are being hailed as heroes, after finding over Five Thousand dollars in a purse, on the roadway along the Pigeon Point Heritage Park last Saturday, and returning it to the rightful owner.
Elizabeth Williams spoke with both teenagers who were all smiles, and has this report.