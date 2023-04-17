Some university Tobago from Tobago who are studying at campuses across the region are on the verge of losing their living accommodation at various universities, if the Division of Education does not step in and provide funding under the Department of Advanced Training and Advisory Services. The semester is almost over for some students and those who depend on the money to cover remaining tuition expenses have been put on financial hold and will not be able to sit final exams. Elizabeth Williams has been speaking with affected students in Jamaica and here is that report.
Students On The Verge Of Being Kicked Out
Elizabeth Williams
