Many secondary school students in Barrackpore, Moruga and environs missed Monday's CXC and CAPE examinations due to severe flooding in their communities.
Some of the roads were impassable even to large vehicles, leaving students marooned in their homes with no way of getting out to sit the important final year exams.
But as reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us, there was one man who volunteered both his time and truck.
And while there were some children he just couldn't reach, by midday, he was able to transport more than a dozen students on time, or just a little late to their exams.