The top ten Tobago students in the Caribbean in the 2019 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations were honoured by the Tobago House of Assembly. Elizabeth Williams was at the Magdalena Resort for the ceremony and has this report.

Presidents House Completed

The President's House has been finished and furnished just in time for Christmas and the Media were welcomed on a tour to see just what taxpayers have paid for.

Students Honoured

