Art and Design teacher at Signal Hill Secondary School, Miss Jenielle Carrington told TV6 News, it has been difficult for many students, trying to adapt to the new normal, sitting behind screens instead of in face to face classes. It is because of this , the 3rd installment of an art exhibition, 'Art in the Time of Covid' was realised. Elizabeth Williams visited Signal Hill Secondary School, and has this report.

