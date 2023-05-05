Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, in responding to a claim by the THA of Central Government delaying the approval of a Mining Licence and Blasting Permit for the Studley Park Quarry operations in Tobago, sought to make it clear that the law must be followed. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

