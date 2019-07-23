It was a busy day for Minister Young on Tuesday, he was in Tobago at the opening ceremony of the Adolescent Drug Intervention Training Workshop. He told Elizabeth Williams, at no time did the responsibility of Minister of Communications, take away from his role as Minister of National Security. More in this report.
Elizabeth Williams
