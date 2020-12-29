The body of a street-dweller was found today outside a Barataria restaurant, face down in a pool of blood. When TV6 visited the area this afternoon, residents were in shock. They say something has to be done about street-dwelling in this country, but at least one resident is of the view that THAT is not the onus of the state. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Roger Harper On Team Selected

Roger Harper On Team Selected

As, Chief selector Roger Harper believes the West Indies can still be competitive against Bangladesh despite not being at full strength...

Retired WPC Pleads For Help

Retired WPC Pleads For Help

A 46 year old former Woman Police Constable is tonight pleading with the authorities for easier access to social relief programmes.