Look out for more managerial changes in the coming weeks at the problem-plagued Water and Sewerage Authority. Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, says streamlining of WASA's management will begin in May. He was a guest on TV6's Morning Edition.

A Tobago landlord is at the Scarborough General Hospital in a serious yet stable condition. 

