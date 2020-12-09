Stop making excuses for PH drivers, this comes from President of The Taxi Drivers Network Adrian Acosta.
Sharla Kistow have the details.
Your children are not safe when it comes to COVID-19. That's a message from medical experts who say, this country's cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children are the highest in the Caribbean.
"Train a child in a way he should grow and when he is old he will not depart from it". Well the scripture rings true in football as well.
We check up on Trinidad and Tobago top freestyler Keegan Alves, who talks about how the coronavirus affected his progress in the year 2020, and what's he been doing lately.
GP clinics in the Eastern Regional Health Authority are facing shutdown, as medical staff have not been paid for several months. So says one medical worker, who notes that while the clinic provides a key service to the public...
A five month baby in Tobago is the youngest person to have contracted COVID-19 .
