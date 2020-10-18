CXC is investigating, yet again, reports of anomalies in their system following reports that students had noticed changes to their preliminary scores. At a virtual press conference today, the Council addressed a number of concerns, but still could not give a definitive date.. as to when students will receive final C-SEC and CAPE results. Rynessa Cutting reports…

Narine Can Bowl Again

Finger Spinner Sunil Narine will be bowling in the Indian Premier League again sooner than you think. 

T&T Buccoo Reef Vessel Tour

The new seabridge fast ferry -Buccoo Reef, which is designed by Incat specifically for T&T,.. is being hailed as a "beauty" by Australians and has even made news in their country.