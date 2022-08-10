Some 75 beds across two step down facilities are to be reactivated come next Monday as the country ramps up its COVID response targeted at a rise in hospital admissions.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SELF TAUGHT SEAMSTRESS

SELF TAUGHT SEAMSTRESS

Self-taught seamstress Darriane Phillips, recently pulled off a 30 piece collection, in hono…

CYCLISTS BACK AT IT

CYCLISTS BACK AT IT

Trinidad and Tobago cyclists continued their hot streak on the international circuit today. …