Some 75 beds across two step down facilities are to be reactivated come next Monday as the country ramps up its COVID response targeted at a rise in hospital admissions.
STEPDOWN FACILITIES REACTIVATED AMID COVID HOSPITAL
-
- Updated
- Comments
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Self-taught seamstress Darriane Phillips, recently pulled off a 30 piece collection, in hono…
An 82 year-old woman is dead, and her 56 year old son hospitalized after a close male relati…
Trinidad and Tobago cyclists continued their hot streak on the international circuit today. …
Nicholaus Williams who you may know as Trinidad Jame$ is launching his new line of sneakers.…
Some 75 beds across two step down facilities are to be reactivated come next Monday as the c…