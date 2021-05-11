On Saturday, Trinidad and Tobago lost one of their bodybuilding icons in Laurence "The Beast" Marshall. He coached several athletes to success and left them with values beyond the gym. His passing has therefore left many teary eyed including Junior Bodybuilding Champion Steffan Brathwaite who like many wants to honour his mentor.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A Rousillac man appears in court, charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Health Watch

Health Watch

The World Health Organisation classifies the India Variant of COVID-19 as a Variant of Concern at the Global level and the WHO says vaccine diplomacy is equivalent to geopolitical maneuvering.

Why Not The IMF?

Why Not The IMF?

One economist is questioning Government's refusal to go to the IMF, given the extenuating circumstance of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Marlene Attzs of UWI is calling on government to redefine its national strategy, especially considering that we may soon find ourselves in a situation where our debt is one hundred percent of our GDP.

More Taxi Fares Increase

More Taxi Fares Increase

At least two taxi associations in South Trinidad have increased their fares as they continue to operate at reduced passenger capacity.