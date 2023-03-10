18 year-old Sailor Stefan Stuven is hoping to grow this country's name in the sport to follow on from the works of Olympic Sailor Andrew Lewis. Growing up around boats, he has had a unique entry into the sport. Here's his story to the top so far.

