Steel girders were installed at the Curepe Interchange Sunday morning. The girders are the main support structures for a bridge across the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. This signals the near completion of the Project. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Update on Opening of New School Term

Update on Opening of New School Term

A hitch free start of the new school term, that has been the consensus of education officials as the nation's students hit schools for the first time in 2020.

Triple Murder in Arima

Triple Murder in Arima

Imagine trying to contact your relatives via telephone without success, and upon paying a visit, discovering that their lives had been snuffed out by a person or persons unknown.

Terry Fenwick on T&T

Terry Fenwick on T&T

Coach of the National Football Team Terry Fenwick says Trinidad and Tobago needs to get abreast with the times and abandon the old ways of playing football.

French Toast Breakfast Party

French Toast Breakfast Party

French Toast - it's the newest breakfast party on the Carnival landscape and the first one to kick off the season. Our crew touched down at the event on Sunday morning and have the highlights.

NAAA Awards

NAAA Awards

Sprinters Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Jareem Richards took home top honours at the NAAA's sports awards over the weekend.