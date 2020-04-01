It has been three days since government issued the "stay at home" order. On Monday, which was day 1, the streets were clear with hardly any activity from citizens. But was it because of the Spiritual Baptist holiday or government's appeal to the nation? Today camerawoman Leona Nicholas-Reyes and Reporter Alicia Boucher visited Chaguanas and found a mixture of compliance and disobedience.

ASSISTANT SECRETARIES REASSIGNED

Mere weeks before the departure of THA chief secretary kelvin charles, comes word of the reassignment of two assistant secretaries in the Tobago house of assembly.

DEOSARAN SAYS TIME FOR JUDICIARY TO STEP UP

One criminologist says that the Government’s plan to release certain categories of prisoners as part of the war on COVID-19 is a golden opportunity to deal with the backlog of prisoners on remand.