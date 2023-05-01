Government is weaning off Desalcott. In fact, it's the government's intention that by the time Desalcott's current contract comes to an end, WASA should not require their services to meet the water needs of its residential customers. That's what Public Utilities Minister, Marvin Gonzales said on Monday, as he gave the media a tour of 3 new wells, currently under development in the Freeport area. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

INNOVATION LABS

INNOVATION LABS

Children with special needs have not been left behind as the Digice Foundation officially la…