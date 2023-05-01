Government is weaning off Desalcott. In fact, it's the government's intention that by the time Desalcott's current contract comes to an end, WASA should not require their services to meet the water needs of its residential customers. That's what Public Utilities Minister, Marvin Gonzales said on Monday, as he gave the media a tour of 3 new wells, currently under development in the Freeport area. Rynessa Cutting has more.
STATE 'WEANING OFF' DESALCOTT
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hours of waiting due to cancelled flights between Tobago and Trinidad left many frustrated o…
Former government senator now government minister Foster Cummings, loan transactions at Vent…
Government is weaning off Desalcott. In fact, it's the government's intention that by the ti…
Parents of students of the Belmont Secondary School have opted to keep their children away f…
Children with special needs have not been left behind as the Digice Foundation officially la…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- CLAIMS OF MORE AIRBRIDGE TROUBLE IN TOBAGO
- Morning Edition: 1st May 2023
- CoP Says Tea Party Won't Affect TTPS Resolve
- FOSTER'S FORTUNE PART 1
- WRESTLING IN T&T THEN AND NOW
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 27th April 2023
- STATE 'WEANING OFF' DESALCOTT
- NICHOLAS PAUL WINS
- BOMB THREAT OR A.I. CONSPIRACY
- MP, I DON'T HOLD THAT VIEW