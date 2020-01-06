It's now known that some thirty-plus million dollars has been seized by the State, funds purportedly accumulated by the Third Exodus Assembly Church in Longdenville.
Today, Monday 6th January 2020, the Court granted the State a detention order to hold 2.6 million dollars found at the church.
The matter was heard in the Chaguanas Magistrate's Court and Magistrate Rajendra Rambajan ruled that the order be granted.
Just before the Central Bank closed for business on December 31st, pastor Vinworth Dayal approached the bank with over $28 million dollars of old one hundred dollar notes in 29 boxes.
The money was seized by the Financial Intelligence Bureau at midnight on Old Year's night.
On January 2nd, police searched the home of the pastor's children in La Romaine.
The church on Depot Road, Longdenville was also searched.
Another search was reportedly carried out on Thursday and this time, 2.6 million dollars was reportedly found in smaller bills.
The money was confiscated by the authorities.
Police can seek another extension of up to two years while probing the matter.
The funds are being held in an interest bearing account and if found innocent will be returned to the pastor interest and all.
However, if the money is forfeited it will be held pending the outcome of any pursuant trial.