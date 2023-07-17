The UNC is responding to a statement by the Police Commissioner.. on extending the scope of those who are being electronically monitored while out on bail. It says this is a cost that would have to be borne by the state. And, it's criticising the Top Cop for the manner in which she chose to break her silence on crime.

STATE SHOULD PAY FOR ELECTRONIC MONITORING?

The UNC.. is responding to a statement by the Police Commissioner.. on extending the scope ..of those who are being electronically monitored while out on bail. It says this is a cost.. that would have to be borne by the state. And, it's criticising the Top Cop.. for the manner in which she chose to break her silence on crime.

PM: VIOLENT CRIME IS A PROBLEM OF THE GOV'T

Crime is a problem that the government has to deal with...admits Prime Minister Rowley.

But, he is accusing the Opposition.. of capitalising on the problem.. for election purposes.