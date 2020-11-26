Not so fast, says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. The AG's office issued a statement today seeking to clarify any misconception reported in one daily newspaper, that Justice Avason Quinlan Williams blocked the deportation of migrants.
Seeking to set the record straight, the office called the report misleading for saying attorneys were "successful in blocking the authorities" and that the Judge "granted an injunction stopping a second deportation".
The question of deportation and injunction, the office says , never arose as "prior to the matter being called before the learned Judge, the Attorney General, who was represented by Mr. Reginald Armour SC and Mr. Raphael Ajodhia, issued a letter to the Judicial Support Officer of the Judge which clearly indicated that the State was prepared to "give a voluntary undertaking that any Deportation Order which may be issued to the Claimant will be stayed and not executed pending the hearing and determination of the Constitutional Motion."