Trinidad and Tobago's finest chocolates will soon be entering the culinary sphere, as Trinidad and Tobago Fine Cocoa Company prepares to launch a new state-of-the-art cocoa processing facility, right here in T&T. The processing line is expected to move T&T further up the value-added chain, where before, the majority of our trade was centred on the export of raw chocolate material. Rynessa Cutting has more from the launch.
State Of The Art Cocoa Processing Facility Coming
Rynessa Cutting
