Trinidad and Tobago's finest chocolates will soon be entering the culinary sphere, as Trinidad and Tobago Fine Cocoa Company prepares to launch a new state-of-the-art cocoa processing facility, right here in T&T. The processing line is expected to move T&T further up the value-added chain, where before, the majority of our trade was centred on the export of raw chocolate material. Rynessa Cutting has more from the launch.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Protect Watson Duke

Protect Watson Duke

Supporters of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) are being called upon to rally behin…

2 FATAL ACCIDENTS

2 FATAL ACCIDENTS

Tobago's road fatality figures have jumped to five, with two road traffic fatalities, one on…